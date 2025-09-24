A man has been arrested over an alleged cyber attack that caused disruption at Heathrow and other European airports.

The suspect, in his 40s, is being held in West Sussex by the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences.

He has been released on conditional bail, the force said.

The alleged cyber attack affected Collins Aerospace and saw check-in and boarding systems disrupted at London Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports.

The firm works for several airlines at multiple airports across the world.

Disruption began on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday and into Sunday, with flights cancelled or delayed as the impacted airlines had to carry out check-in and boarding operations manually.