Man in 40s arrested over Heathrow and European airport cyber attack
The alleged cyber attack affected Collins Aerospace and saw check-in and boarding systems disrupted at London Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports.
A man has been arrested over an alleged cyber attack that caused disruption at Heathrow and other European airports.
The suspect, in his 40s, is being held in West Sussex by the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences.
He has been released on conditional bail, the force said.
The firm works for several airlines at multiple airports across the world.
Disruption began on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday and into Sunday, with flights cancelled or delayed as the impacted airlines had to carry out check-in and boarding operations manually.
Passengers due to fly from Heathrow’s Terminal 4 said they were met with queues, delays and confusion as to whether they would be able to make their planned trips.
Brussels Airport saw 50 outbound flights cancelled on Sunday, and nearly another 140 on Monday.
Deputy director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said: “Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing.
"Cyber crime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK.
"Alongside our partners here and overseas, the NCA is committed to reducing that threat in order to protect the British public."