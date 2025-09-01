A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the shooting of a Jewish teenager with an air rifle, in what some believe to be an anti-Semitic attack.

The man is accused of shouting obscenities at the teen as he approached a synagogue in East Cliff, Bournemouth.

The boy was then shot by someone from a car, with the air rifle pellet hitting his forehead, police say.

Authorities are treating the incident as a hate crime and have arrested a man in connection with the shooting on suspicion of assault and possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.

Det Ch Insp Nicola Jenkins, of Dorset Police, said: “We have been carrying out extensive inquiries as part of our investigation and have now made an arrest in connection with the incident.

