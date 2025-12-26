A man was arrested after stabbing eight people and injuring seven others with what was believed to be bleach at a rubber factory in central Japan.

Eight people were taken to hospital after being stabbed by the man with a knife, five of them in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to Yokohama Rubber Company in the city of Mishima, west of Toyko, on Friday following reports of a stabbing.

Seven others were also injured by the bleach thrown at them during the attack, the fire department said.

Shizuoka Prefectural Police said the suspected attacker, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for alleged attempted murder at the factory.

There was no immediate explanation of his motive.

The suspect was carrying a survival knife and wearing what appeared to be a gas mask, Japanese newspaper Asahi reported, citing investigators.

No other details were immediately known.