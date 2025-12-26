Man arrested after eight stabbed in knife and bleach attack at Japan factory
A man was arrested after stabbing eight people and injuring seven others with what was believed to be bleach at a rubber factory in central Japan.
Emergency services were called to Yokohama Rubber Company in the city of Mishima, west of Toyko, on Friday following reports of a stabbing.
Eight people were taken to hospital after being stabbed by the man with a knife, five of them in a serious condition.
Seven others were also injured by the bleach thrown at them during the attack, the fire department said.
Shizuoka Prefectural Police said the suspected attacker, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for alleged attempted murder at the factory.
There was no immediate explanation of his motive.
The suspect was carrying a survival knife and wearing what appeared to be a gas mask, Japanese newspaper Asahi reported, citing investigators.
No other details were immediately known.