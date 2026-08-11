A video of the incident has gone viral on social media

The man was arrested and detained . Picture: Social Media

By Issy Clarke

A man carrying a baseball bat who was tackled and arrested by cops in Manchester City centre has been released with "no further action".

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Viral social media footage shows the moment that a man carrying a baseball bat still wrapped in its covering was approached by a police officer and tackled to the ground. The incident, on Market Street in central Manchester last Sunday (9 August), was watched by a large crowd of onlookers. Several more officers can be seen arriving on motorbikes and the man is put in handcuffs and escorted into the back of a police van. The incident drew a furious backlash on social media, with critics accusing the force of arresting the man despite "only just buying the bat from the shop". Read more: Burnham's 'strong line' against shoplifters: PM calls for police crackdown on brazen thieves who make customers 'fearful' Read more: Man, 25, shot dead outside south London pub - as police launch murder investigation

Young man buys a baseball bat (still in the plastic).

Police stop him the second he leaves the store.



Is this normal now? 😮 pic.twitter.com/sbr4113aKr — Genius Tech (@Geniustechw) August 10, 2026

Viral social media footage shows the moment that a man carrying a baseball bat still wrapped in its covering was approached by a police officer and tackled to the ground. . Picture: Social Media/X

The video was subsequently shared by far-right activist Tommy Robinson - whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - on X, who criticised the police response. However in a statement, Manchester Police said that the bat had been purchased the week before. The man was arrested and detained after he refused to engage with the police officer, the statement continued.

The incident, on Market Street in Manchester on Sunday (9 August), was watched by a large crowd of onlookers. . Picture: Social Media/X

"One of our city centre officers approached a man who had a baseball bat on Market Street on Sunday 9 August', the statement said. "The officer tried to engage with a man in his 30s who refused and he was eventually detained and arrested. "He has since been released with no further action. "Enquiries found the bat was bought the previous week, but no intent could be proven and therefore no crime was committed. Our Professional Standards Directorate has reviewed the footage, and no misconduct has been identified.

The man was arrested and detained after he refused to engage with the police officer, the statement continued. Picture: Social Media/X