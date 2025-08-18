A man in his 70s has been arrested after allegedly punching a mobility scooter user in the head - leaving the victim fighting for his life.

Northumbria Police were alerted to a serious assault on Whiteleas Way roundabout in South Shields shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday.

An altercation allegedly broke out between a man driving a Nissan Micra and another man in his 60s riding a mobility scooter.

The Nissan driver is thought to have exited the vehicle and punched the mobility scooter user in the head and neck.

The victim fell to the ground and suffered serious head injuries.

