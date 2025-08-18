Man in his 70s arrested after 'punching' mobility scooter user - as victim left in 'critical condition'
A man in his 70s has been arrested after allegedly punching a mobility scooter user in the head - leaving the victim fighting for his life.
Northumbria Police were alerted to a serious assault on Whiteleas Way roundabout in South Shields shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday.
An altercation allegedly broke out between a man driving a Nissan Micra and another man in his 60s riding a mobility scooter.
The Nissan driver is thought to have exited the vehicle and punched the mobility scooter user in the head and neck.
The victim fell to the ground and suffered serious head injuries.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
A suspect in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but was later released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police have appealed for anyone with additional information to get in touch,
The force said it is "keen to trace any witnesses who were in the area at the time".
Anyone with information can send the force a direct message on social media.
They can also use the live chat and report forms on the force’s website – quoting reference number NP-20250816-0741.