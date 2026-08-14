Three other men have also been arrested in connection with the incident in Leighton Buzzard

Soulbury Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Issy Clarke

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy died in a "possible burglary" in Bedfordshire.

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A 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced dead shortly after. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A 76-year-old neighbour said she heard “a lot of noise and shouting” on Thursday evening, and “a bit of a bang”. She thought it was “just drunkards walking home” or a burglary as “there was a bit of movement in gardens”. The neighbour, who asked not to be named, told the Press Association: “All I knew was there’s a lot of noise and shouting going on. “And, to me, I thought it was some young lad drunk and looking over gardens, because there was a bit of movement in gardens, and looking for bikes or something to steal.

“But it obviously was not that, it was a lot worse than that.” She said: “I thought it was just drunkards walking home, and, you know, I thought I heard a bit of a bang, and I think ‘oh my god, my car’s up there’. “So I went to look out, and then it carried on around the back, and people’s lights were coming on. "I think I’ve got security lights coming on, and I was a bit worried because I was on my own, so you know you don’t want to go down and look into anything. “Next thing is a lot of police presence, a lot of people out there, and I just didn’t go down because, well, I just didn’t want to be down.”