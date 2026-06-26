A person has died after a fire at a house in Cowes in the early hours of Friday morning, as police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder and arson.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers were called at 3.32 am on Friday to reports of a blaze at an address in Ronsons Close, Cowes.

Around 30 firefighters were sent to tackle the fire, with neighbouring addresses evacuated as a precaution while crews brought it under control.

After the fire was brought under control, one person was found dead inside the property.

Police said formal identification has not yet taken place, but the person’s next of kin have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

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