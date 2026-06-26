Man, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder and arson following fatal house fire
Police were called in the early hours of Friday morning to reports of a blaze at an address in Cowes
A person has died after a fire at a house in Cowes in the early hours of Friday morning, as police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder and arson.
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Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers were called at 3.32 am on Friday to reports of a blaze at an address in Ronsons Close, Cowes.
Around 30 firefighters were sent to tackle the fire, with neighbouring addresses evacuated as a precaution while crews brought it under control.
After the fire was brought under control, one person was found dead inside the property.
Police said formal identification has not yet taken place, but the person’s next of kin have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.
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We are currently on scene at a property fire on Ronsons Close, Cowes.— Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) June 26, 2026
There is lots of smoke so people are urged to drive carefully on local roads as visibility may be affected. Residents living in the area are advised to close their doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/o7wISy5u3N
The cause of the fire is currently being treated as suspicious.
A 28-year-old man from Ventnor remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
The Fire Service said the blaze started in the roof of the property before spreading to nearby homes.
The damage is understood to be significant, with multiple properties affected.
Police are appealing for witnesses and have urged anyone who was in the area at the time — or who has doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage — to come forward.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 or report it online via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, quoting incident number 44260302232 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.