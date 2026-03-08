Man arrested and murder inquiry launched after woman in her 20s found dead
The body of a woman in her 20s was located inside a property in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh on Saturday
A murder enquiry has been launched in Northern Ireland after the body of a woman in her 20s was discovered at a property on Saturday.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and other related offences, and remains in police custody.
Police received a report that a man driving a grey Nissan Juke was involved in a collision on Carn Road in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, around 9:15pm on Saturday.
Officers located the car but discovered the driver had left the scene.
It was registered at a house in the Corban Avenue area, where officers then found the body.
A short while later, a man was arrested near the scene on Carn Road on suspicion of murder and other related offences.
The public has been asked to avoid the area, and officers remain at the scene to conduct enquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson, from the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our detectives are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, and I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist with our investigation to come forward.
"We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Cornagrade Road into Corban Avenue between 6.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday evening and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or suspicious, to make contact with us."
Fermanagh and Omagh District Commander, Supt Pete Cunningham said his thoughts "are with the victim's family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened".
"I want to reassure the local community that detectives are working at pace, and we would also urge members of the public not to speculate," he said.