A murder enquiry has been launched in Northern Ireland after the body of a woman in her 20s was discovered at a property on Saturday.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and other related offences, and remains in police custody.

Police received a report that a man driving a grey Nissan Juke was involved in a collision on Carn Road in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, around 9:15pm on Saturday.

Officers located the car but discovered the driver had left the scene.

It was registered at a house in the Corban Avenue area, where officers then found the body.

A short while later, a man was arrested near the scene on Carn Road on suspicion of murder and other related offences.

