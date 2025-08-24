A man has been arrested in Essex after a video shared online seemingly showed flags being painted on homes.

Essex Police launched an investigation following multiple reports from the public over a video circulating on social media showing multiple individuals applying paint to the outside of properties in Whitmore Way.

The video contains two men who appear to be painting a St George’s cross on the buildings.

Officers are also investigating reports of criminal damage.

At one stage in the video, alleged racist abuse is directed at a woman in a headscarf who is passing by alongside some children.

As a result, a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and conspiracy to commit criminal damage. He has been questioned and released on bail as the investigation continues.

Read more: 'Dial it down': Woman calls 999 as police car sirens wake her up from a nap

Read more: Boy, 15, and man, 54, arrested on suspicion of arson after fire in Ilford restaurant

Chief Inspector Paul Hogben said that applying paint to people’s properties is a criminal offence “regardless of anyone’s thoughts or views”.

“Aside from that simple fact, some of the language directed towards a member of the public in this incident was disgraceful.

“I’m confident the vast majority of people in Basildon share the view this language has no place in our county.