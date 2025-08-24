Man arrested accused of racist abuse after flags painted on Essex buildings
A man has been arrested in Essex after a video shared online seemingly showed flags being painted on homes.
Listen to this article
Essex Police launched an investigation following multiple reports from the public over a video circulating on social media showing multiple individuals applying paint to the outside of properties in Whitmore Way.
The video contains two men who appear to be painting a St George’s cross on the buildings.
Officers are also investigating reports of criminal damage.
At one stage in the video, alleged racist abuse is directed at a woman in a headscarf who is passing by alongside some children.
As a result, a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and conspiracy to commit criminal damage. He has been questioned and released on bail as the investigation continues.
Read more: 'Dial it down': Woman calls 999 as police car sirens wake her up from a nap
Read more: Boy, 15, and man, 54, arrested on suspicion of arson after fire in Ilford restaurant
Chief Inspector Paul Hogben said that applying paint to people’s properties is a criminal offence “regardless of anyone’s thoughts or views”.
“Aside from that simple fact, some of the language directed towards a member of the public in this incident was disgraceful.
“I’m confident the vast majority of people in Basildon share the view this language has no place in our county.
Basildon Council's Labour leader Gavin Callaghan welcomed the patriotic spirit of those hanging England flags throughout the borough, but warned against criminal damage and said: "Racism has no place in Basildon.
The row of shops off Whitmore Way includes a convenience store, a pharmacy and food outlets including an Indian restaurant, a Chinese takeaway and a burger bar.
In a statement issued on Saturday, August 23, Mr Callaghan said it is “fantastic to see our flag flying proudly”.
“It shows the pride that so many people feel in our country and our community,” said the councillor.
The statement went on: "But I want to be clear as well: there is a big difference between flying a flag and vandalism.
Painting on people's shops or council buildings isn't patriotism, it's criminal damage.
That isn't the way to show love for your country. You're not honouring England by vandalising Basildon. You're not protecting your child's future by racially abusing a passer-by."
The statement specifically referenced the video circulating online, with Mr Callaghan adding: "The video circulating of men painting a St George's flag on the shops on Whitmore Way wasn't just about a flag, it was laced with vile racist abuse aimed at a mum and her young child.
That is totally wrong and must be called out."
Anyone with any further information is asked to reach out to police by submitting a report on the Essex Police website or via their online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. Alternatively, call 101.