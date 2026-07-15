A man has been arrested over a threat to kill Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police have made an arrest over a threat to shoot and kill Nigel Farage.

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Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage on a campaign day in Essex, visiting Clacton, Frinton, Braintree and Halstead meeting locals. Credit: Will Colebourne. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage had previously told The Telegraph: “This is the first time the police have ever proactively acted on a social media post and I hope they are looking at the other three or four hundred similar posts from this year alone." Reform UK said it has recorded 1,577 threats against Mr Farage since February, including 597 death threats. It is understood the man was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of sending a threatening communication. He was interviewed before being released on bail pending further inquiries. Scotland Yard informed Mr Farage of the man’s arrest this morning.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage revealed he receives around 300 death threats a month. Picture: Alamy