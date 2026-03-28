A man has been arrested after multiple pedestrians were hit by a car in Derby city centre.

The incident involved a black Suzuki Swift and happened in Friar Gate at about 9.30pm on Saturday evening.

Several people have been seriously injured and were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Derbyshire Police said they "do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public" and "no further information is available at this stage".

Officers stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident shortly after it happened.

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