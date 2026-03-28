Man arrested after multiple pedestrians hit by a car in Derby
A man has been arrested after multiple pedestrians were hit by a car in Derby city centre.
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The incident involved a black Suzuki Swift and happened in Friar Gate at about 9.30pm on Saturday evening.
Several people have been seriously injured and were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Derbyshire Police said they "do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public" and "no further information is available at this stage".
Officers stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident shortly after it happened.
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The driver, a man in his 30s, has been arrested and is in police custody.
They added: "Our investigation is in its early stages but we want to hear from anyone who saw a black Suzuki Swift being driven in Derby around the time of the incident."
People are urged to avoid the area as Friar Gate is completely closed from the junction with Curzon Street/Cheapside up to Ford Street.