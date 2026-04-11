A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Finbar Sullivan who was stabbed in Primrose Hill on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police launched a murder probe and have been investigating footage that is said to show the lead-up to the fatal killing.

A second man, believed to be in his 20s, was found nearby in Regent’s Park Road with knife wounds and taken to hospital.

Mr Sullivan, a filmmaking student, was stabbed to death in a fight at the view point in Primrose Hill in the early evening on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested alongside a 25-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Finbar’s family who continue to receive support from specialist officers at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Although we have made two arrests, my officers continue to work around the clock to trace everyone involved.

"I’d like to thank the public who have come forward with information so far. If you are yet to speak to us, or share footage from Tuesday relating to this incident, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

"Anything you submit could have a huge impact on our investigation.“In the meantime, residents can expect to see an increased police presence as dedicated local officers continue patrols in Primrose Hill and the surrounding areas.”

In a video taken moments before the stabbing, several young men can be seen brawling while shocked onlookers film with mobile phones.

At one point in the video, a thug pulls out a knife and threatens another person. Another video shows paramedics giving medical attention to a male lying on the floor.

An eyewitness said: “A big brawl kicked off - people were throwing punches, people were screaming at others to stop.“A massive group of people began crowding around someone on the floor where the fight had been and you could see from people’s reactions it was not good. Lots of people had their head in their hands and just looked very distressed.”

Finbar was fatally stabbed in the early evening and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father, musician Christopher Sullivan, said: “He's my only son... I had him when I was 45. He can never be replaced.”

“He was the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy,” he said in a tribute.