A prisoner in his 20s has been arrested over the murder of a fellow inmate at Highpoint Prison.

The 28-year-old victim died after being taken to hospital a second time to be treated for the injuries he suffered, Suffolk Police said.

The man was admitted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Friday January 23 following the attack before being returned to the prison.

He was readmitted on Tuesday and then died.

The suspect is being questioned at a police station in Bury St Edmunds and a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Friday, Suffolk Constabulary said.

