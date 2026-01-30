Man arrested after prison inmate dies following assault
The 28-year-old victim died after being taken to hospital a second time to be treated for injuries.
A prisoner in his 20s has been arrested over the murder of a fellow inmate at Highpoint Prison.
The man was admitted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Friday January 23 following the attack before being returned to the prison.
He was readmitted on Tuesday and then died.
The suspect is being questioned at a police station in Bury St Edmunds and a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Friday, Suffolk Constabulary said.
The prison is a former RAF base in the south of the county and received a good performance rating for 2024/25, according to Ministry of Justice statistics.
Prisons can receive four categories of rating – serious concern, concern, good and outstanding – and some 22 jails (18.5% of the total) were given the lowest possible ranking in the year to March 2025, the highest number since the current system of inspections began.
Highpoint is a men’s category C training and resettlement prison, meaning it is meant to help inmates develop their own skills so they can find work and resettle back into the community on release.
Most prisoners in England and Wales are located in a category C prison, according to HM Prison Service.