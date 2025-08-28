He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Today, Lancashire Police confirmed they have arrested a 59-year-old man in relation to the abuse.

The footballing world rallied around Carter after she faced a wave of racist abuse online during this summer's Euros.

Cheshire Constabulary Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chief Council (NPCC) lead for football policing, said: “The messages directed towards Jess Carter were appalling and I would like to commend her for standing up to this abuse and assisting with our investigation.

"Nobody should be subjected to such disgusting abuse, and I expect that today’s arrest will be the first of many over the coming months.

“We want to make it clear that racist abuse of this nature will not be tolerated. Everyone is responsible for what they do and say, and we want to ensure offenders cannot hide behind a social media profile to post vile comments.”

The force added: “Lancashire Police does not tolerate hate of any form, either in person or online.

“I hope this arrest sends out a clear message that Lancashire Police will leave no stone unturned in identifying those who engage in such unacceptable behaviour – no matter how long it takes.”

In the wake of the abuse, the footballing world flooded Carter with support, calling for greater protections for players online.

The Lionesses announced they would refuse to take the knee during the latter stages of the European Championship in protest of the rampant racism in football.

Writing on X, Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his support for Carter and the Lionesses and said: "There is no place for racism in football or anywhere in society."

Writing on her Instagram account, Carter said in a statement: "A message to the fans..."From the start of the tournament I have experienced a lot of racial abuse.

"Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don't agree or think it's ok to target someone's appearance or race.

"As a result of this I will be taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with.

"As ever I am grateful for all of the support from the genuine fans but I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team any way I can.

"Hopefully speaking out will make the people writing this abuse think twice so that others won't have to deal with it.

"We have made some historic changes with this Lionesses squad that I am so proud to be a part of and my hope is that by speaking out about this it will make another positive change for all.

"I'm now looking forward and focusing on putting all of my energy into helping my team."