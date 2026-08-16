Man arrested after reportedly trying to abduct child from bike
A 40-year-old white British man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap.
Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly attempting to abduct a child in Hartlepool, County Durham.
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Cleveland Police received reports that a man had tried to grab a child from their bike just before 4pm on Saturday, August 16.
The child managed to get away safely, and the man was detained by a member of the public until police arrived.
A 40-year-old white British man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap.
It is understood that the individual remains in custody for questioning.
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Police are urging anyone with information on the case to come forward.
Detective Inspector Iain Pearson said: “I understand how concerning this will be for the local community and I want to reassure you that we believe this to be an isolated incident.
“There will be local neighbourhood officers patrolling the area to provide reassurance and I encourage anyone who may have concerns to please speak to them.“
He added that anyone with any information or footage of the incident can report it by calling 101 or visiting our website quoting reference number 162346.