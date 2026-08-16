Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly attempting to abduct a child in Hartlepool, County Durham.

Cleveland Police received reports that a man had tried to grab a child from their bike just before 4pm on Saturday, August 16.

The child managed to get away safely, and the man was detained by a member of the public until police arrived.

A 40-year-old white British man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap.

It is understood that the individual remains in custody for questioning.

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