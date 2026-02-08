A Russian national has been arrested in Dubai following the shooting of one of the Kremlin’s top generals.

"With the assistance of partners from the United Arab Emirates... [he] was detained in Dubai and handed over to the Russian side," Russia’s security service said.

Now, Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba has been arrested in the Middle East, accused of carrying out the Moscow shooting.

​Lieutenant ​General Vladimir ‍Alexeyev was shot several times in a residential building in northwest Moscow on Friday morning.

Alexeyev is deputy chief of the main directorate ‌of general staff at ‌the Russian Defence Ministry.

Svetlana Petrenko, the Investigative Committee spokesperson, said: “Investigative actions and operational search measures are being carried out to identify the person or persons involved in committing the aforementioned crime.”

Sources told Russia’s Kommersant newspaper that the attempted hit happened around 7am local time as Alekseyev left his apartment to go to work.

Local reports said that the General’s driver was waiting in his car but the assailant intercepted him on the stairs disguised as a food delivery man.

He was shot in the arm and leg and then hit a third time while trying to wrestle the gun from the attacker.

Alexeyev took part in talks with Ukraine during the Russian siege of Mariupol in 2022.

He was also sent to negotiate with the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a short and bloody mutiny in June 2023.

Alexeyev was put under European Union sanctions after the GRU was accused of being behind a 2018 nerve agent attack in Salisbury in the UK.