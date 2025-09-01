A man has been arrested following the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in his tent at a campsite on Loch Ness.

The child was reportedly left “traumatised and upset” by the incident.

The boy’s family was in a tent next to him and police previously said that the child’s father overheard the incident and saw the suspect walk away from his son’s tent.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the boy before leaving the area.

The boy was camping with his family in Drumnadrochit when a man approached the child in his tent at Loch Ness Bay Campsite between midnight and 1am on Thursday, July 31.

Police seized more than 1,500 hours of CCTV footage and visited almost 100 properties as part of extensive door-to-door inquiries in their investigation.

On Monday, police confirmed the arrest of a 44-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing following the arrest and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information.”

Speaking in the days after the incident, Superintendent Smith said: "At the time, the father has overheard the incident, has come out, and has seen the man walking away from the tent.

"I'm not going to go into details of the assault but it was a sexual assault on an eight-year-old child, hugely traumatising on the child, hugely traumatising on the family and naturally worrying to the community."