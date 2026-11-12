Man arrested after seven women sexually assaulted in 30 minutes on university campus
A 29-year-old man was later arrested in Huddersfield on suspicion of sexual assault
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A man has been arrested after seven women said they were assaulted on a university campus in the space of just 30 minutes.
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Officers were called to Huddersfield University on Tuesday by security staff following several reports of a man approaching and sexually touching women around and near the campus on Tuesday evening, West Yorkshire Police said.
They found that seven women had been approached and sexually assaulted by a suspect between 6pm and 6.30pm.
All the women had made off from a suspect after he approached and grabbed at them, the force said.
A 29-year-old man was later arrested in Huddersfield on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in custody.
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The force said officers remain in close contact with the university, which is supporting those affected by the incident.
Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley said: “We fully recognise the distress and concern this incident has caused and can confirm a comprehensive investigation remains ongoing into these offences.
“We continue to work closely with our partners at the university to provide reassurance to students and staff and remain fully committed to supporting victims and safeguarding those who live, study and work in Huddersfield.”