A man has been arrested after seven women said they were assaulted on a university campus in the space of just 30 minutes.

Officers were called to Huddersfield University on Tuesday by security staff following several reports of a man approaching and sexually touching women around and near the campus on Tuesday evening, West Yorkshire Police said.

They found that seven women had been approached and sexually assaulted by a suspect between 6pm and 6.30pm.

All the women had made off from a suspect after he approached and grabbed at them, the force said.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested in Huddersfield on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in custody.

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