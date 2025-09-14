A man has been arrested after a Sikh woman was raped in racially-motivated attack in the West Midlands, police said.

"The investigation remains on-going and we would urge people not to speculate as we work to identify and trace all those who may have been involved.

Ch Supt Kim Madill, of Sandwell Police, said: "This is a significant development in the investigation and we want to thank the community for their continuing support.

The victim was reportedly told “you don’t belong in this country” as the attack in the Tame Road area of Oldbury unfolded.

The man, in his 30s, was detained as part of enquiries into the assault in the Tame Road area on Tuesday morning.

"We would remind everyone that legal proceedings are now active and we'd stress the importance of allowing the judicial process to follow its course."

Dabinderjit Singh OBE, the Lead Executive for Political Engagement at the Sikh Federation (UK) said: “We thank West Midlands Police for finding and arresting one of the perpetrators for the brutal racist sexual attack and rape of the young Sikh woman in Oldbury.

"We hope the other man will also be arrested, charged and prosecutions will quickly follow for this vile crime.”

Speaking out following the attack, the victim said she would never wish this “anyone".

The woman, who is granted anonymity as a sex offence victim, issued a statement on Saturday via the Sikh Youth UK community group.

It read: "We are going through a lot, but the strength and kindness shown by the right people in the community has been incredible and I can't thank them enough for being my voice.

"I would never wish this on anyone. All I was doing was going about my day on my way to work, and what has happened has deeply affected us.

"Referring to her family as her "rock," she added that the police are “doing their best to find those responsible, and I truly hope they are caught so that this doesn't happen to anyone else."

She added that she was "truly humbled" by the love and support she'd received.

"I want to personally thank my family, Sikh Youth UK, who have been so supportive, the local Gurdwara committees and Sikh orgs, and everyone in my community who has stood by me. I cannot thank you enough for helping me get through this difficult time," the victim said.

Multiple MPs expressed their shock and alarm at the racist attack.

Smethwick MP Gurinder Singh Josan told the Guardian she understands "the strength of feeling within the community this attack has generated."

"The community needs to allow the police to progress with the investigation," the MP added.