A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a social media post called for Jewish businesses to be “targeted with stink bombs”.

The post, which appeared to be a comment in the Brighton and Hove Palestine Solidarity Campaign online group, also suggested throwing “ripe fruit and eggs” at synagogues.

Sussex Police said officers attended an address in Newhaven on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of threatening comments posted on social media.

The man was arrested on suspicion of four offences: sending offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing messages; using threatening words to stir up religious hatred; making threats to damage or destroy property; and possessing a class B drug.

He remained in custody as of Sunday evening, the force said.

“We acknowledge the deep distress and concern that can be caused by threatening, hateful and anti-Semitic messages to members of the Jewish community, and the wider public,” detective chief superintendent Richard McDonagh said.

“Threats of any kind are completely unacceptable, and anyone who seeks to target individuals within communities of any faith group can expect a robust response.

“A man is in custody, and we urge people not to speculate to allow our full and thorough investigation to take place.”