A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 16-year-old girl who died in east London on Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

The girl’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at Stansted Airport on Friday evening and remains in police custody, Scotland Yard said.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the 16-year-old died at the scene.

Police were called to a property in Grosvenor Gardens, Newham, at around 3.40pm following reports of concern for the welfare of a teenage girl, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jo Lloyd, who leads policing in north east London, said:"Our thoughts are with this young girl's family and friends as they face an unimaginable loss. The death of a child is a devastating tragedy and specialist officers are supporting her loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

"I understand the shock and concern this will cause locally. I want to reassure residents that specialist detectives are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances and secure answers for the young girl's family. At this stage, we have no evidence to suggest there is any wider risk to the public.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and that the suspect was known to the victim.

"Neighbourhood officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance and support. If you have concerns or information, please speak to them. They are there to support both the investigation and the community at what is an incredibly difficult time.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information, CCTV, dashcam footage or mobile phone footage from the area who has not yet spoken to police. What may seem like a small detail could prove crucial to our investigation. If you can help, please contact us on 101 quoting CAD 4208/27NOV."

This is a breaking story. More to follow.