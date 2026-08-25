The cyclist remains in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening

Police said the taxi entered the westbound carriageway of the A55 at Holyhead travelling in the wrong direction. Picture: Google Maps

By Georgia Rowe

A taxi that was reported stolen was stopped by officers being driven the wrong way down a dual carriageway after a collision with a cyclist, police said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A man is being questioned after police closed the A55 in Anglesey, North Wales on Monday evening and safely brought the vehicle to a stop. North Wales Police said officers received a report of a taxi being stolen from Holyhead at about 7.30 pm on Monday. Shortly afterwards, the vehicle was involved in a collision with a cyclist, during which a number of parked vehicles were also damaged, a force spokesman said. The cyclist remains in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Read more: 'It gives cars a bad name': James May defends social media's role in promoting dangerous driving following A66 tragedy Read more: Driver killed in car crash following police pursuit in Warwickshire

Police said the taxi entered the westbound carriageway of the A55 at Holyhead travelling in the wrong direction but was safely brought to a stop by officers between Rhosneigr and Rhostrehwfa at 7.55 pm. The man was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen, and remains in custody, according to the force. The incident comes days after two police officers and five others were killed in a crash near Middlesbrough where a car was travelling the wrong way down a dual carriageway. Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nick Evans said: “Our investigation into the incidents that took place in Holyhead and on the A55 yesterday evening continues. “I would urge anybody who witnessed any part of the incident, or who has relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference O140476.

The incident comes days after two police officers and five others were killed in a crash near Middlesbrough where a car was travelling the wrong way down a dual carriageway. Picture: Alamy