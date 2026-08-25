Man arrested after stolen taxi drives wrong way down dual carriageway and hits cyclist
The cyclist remains in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening
A taxi that was reported stolen was stopped by officers being driven the wrong way down a dual carriageway after a collision with a cyclist, police said.
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A man is being questioned after police closed the A55 in Anglesey, North Wales on Monday evening and safely brought the vehicle to a stop.
North Wales Police said officers received a report of a taxi being stolen from Holyhead at about 7.30 pm on Monday.
Shortly afterwards, the vehicle was involved in a collision with a cyclist, during which a number of parked vehicles were also damaged, a force spokesman said.
The cyclist remains in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
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Police said the taxi entered the westbound carriageway of the A55 at Holyhead travelling in the wrong direction but was safely brought to a stop by officers between Rhosneigr and Rhostrehwfa at 7.55 pm.
The man was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen, and remains in custody, according to the force.
The incident comes days after two police officers and five others were killed in a crash near Middlesbrough where a car was travelling the wrong way down a dual carriageway.
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nick Evans said: “Our investigation into the incidents that took place in Holyhead and on the A55 yesterday evening continues.
“I would urge anybody who witnessed any part of the incident, or who has relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference O140476.
“I am very grateful for the support we have received from the public so far and for the positive comments that have been made regarding the actions of our officers, who brought this incident to a safe conclusion.
“It is clear to all of us, particularly in light of the tragic events in Cleveland, just how serious the potential consequences of this incident were.
"I am extremely proud of the courage and professionalism shown by our officers in resolving a highly challenging situation safely.
“I would encourage people not to speculate about the circumstances of the incident or any possible motivations while our investigation remains ongoing.”