Man, 28, arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of murder following death of Ann Widdecombe
The 78-year-old's death was announced on Friday morning after the former MP was found at her home having sustained serious injuries.
Police investigating the death of Ann Widdecombe have arrested a 28-year-old man at an address in South Yorkshire.
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The 78-year-old's death was announced on Friday morning after the former MP was found at her home having sustained serious injuries.
A 28-year-old white British man was arrested at an address in South Yorkshire on Saturday on suspicion of murder.
Devon & Cornwall Police said it was supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police who carried out the arrest on behalf of the force.
In a statement, the force said: "At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism related incident and as a force we retain primacy of the investigation.
"This is a live and active investigation, and no further information will be issued tonight."
Read more: Everything we know so far about the murder of Ann Widdecombe
Read more: Ann Widdecombe 'murdered 24 hours before she was found dead' - as police pursue 'multiple' lines of enquiry
Officers believe the former MP was attacked inside her home at 12:30pm on Wednesday, 8 July.
Police were called to her home in Dartmoor by the ambulance service a day later at around 11.40am on Thursday 9 July.
On Friday, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He has since been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation.