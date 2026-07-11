Police investigating the death of Ann Widdecombe have arrested a 28-year-old man at an address in South Yorkshire.

The 78-year-old's death was announced on Friday morning after the former MP was found at her home having sustained serious injuries.

A 28-year-old white British man was arrested at an address in South Yorkshire on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

Devon & Cornwall Police said it was supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police who carried out the arrest on behalf of the force.

In a statement, the force said: "At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism related incident and as a force we retain primacy of the investigation.

"This is a live and active investigation, and no further information will be issued tonight."

Read more: Everything we know so far about the murder of Ann Widdecombe

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