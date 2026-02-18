Man, 44, arrested on suspicion of murder after 74-year-old pensioner found dead at south London property
Police believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner, 74, was found dead at a south London property.
Police were called to the property in St George’s Square, Newham, at 12.36am on Tuesday, February 17 to reports of a death.
Officers who arrived first at the scene attempted to provide first aid, but the woman was sadly pronounced dead.
A 44-year-old man, who police believe was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
He remains in police custody.
Chief Superintendent Dan Card, who leads policing in Newham, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident in which a woman has lost her life, and our hearts go out to her family and friends.
“Officers are continuing to work with care and determination to understand the full circumstances of what happened.
“A man, believed to be known to the woman, is in custody, and this is being treated as an isolated incident.
”The woman’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
"A crime scene remains in place while officers continue to carry out enquiries."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 3397/17Feb. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.