Police believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Man, 44, arrested on suspicion of murder after 74-year-old pensioner found dead at south London property. Picture: Google Maps

By Ella Bennett

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner, 74, was found dead at a south London property.

Police were called to the property in St George's Square, Newham, at 12.36am on Tuesday, February 17 to reports of a death. Officers who arrived first at the scene attempted to provide first aid, but the woman was sadly pronounced dead. A 44-year-old man, who police believe was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.