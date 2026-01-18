A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally injured in Thorpe St Andrew.

Officers were called to Catherine Gardens just before 11.45pm on Saturday 17 January 2026 to reports of a woman injured in the street.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was declared dead at the scene and detectives launched a murder inquiry.

Following inquiries a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder in Dereham Road in the early hours of Sunday 18 January.

He is currently in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Investigators will be working in both locations with police cordons in place.

Read more: Driver found with £4m of cocaine stashed in van jailed

Read more: 14 people arrested at Iranian embassy demonstration that left four officers injured