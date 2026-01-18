Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found fatally injured in street
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally injured in Thorpe St Andrew.
Officers were called to Catherine Gardens just before 11.45pm on Saturday 17 January 2026 to reports of a woman injured in the street.
The woman, aged in her 40s, was declared dead at the scene and detectives launched a murder inquiry.
Following inquiries a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder in Dereham Road in the early hours of Sunday 18 January.
He is currently in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.
Investigators will be working in both locations with police cordons in place.
Yarmouth Road is closed from the junction with Pound Lane to the junction with School Avenue while inquiries are carried out.
Det Supt Stacey Murray, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation working to establish the sequence of events which led to the woman's death.
"However, we do believe this to be an incident in which both parties were known to each other.
"We would urge anyone with information that could help the investigation, whether it concerns the incident itself or the events leading up to it, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to share it with Norfolk Police quoting reference 559 of 17 January by calling 101 or visiting the website. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.