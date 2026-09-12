Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 88, found dead
A 36-year-old man, from Abingdon, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 88-year-old woman.
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Officers were called to an “unexplained death” at an address in Appleford Drive, Abingdon, at around 2.20pm on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said.
Jill Gant, who lived in Appleford Drive, was found dead.
A 36-year-old man, from Abingdon, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin said the force’s thoughts “remain with Jill’s family” and asked that their privacy be respected at this time.
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On Friday, he said: “I understand that incidents like this will cause concern in the community but we are investigating the death as a priority and there is an increased police presence in the area.
“At this early stage we do not currently believe there is any threat to the wider public as we have made an arrest and we are not looking for anyone else, at this time.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101 or making an online report via the force’s website quoting reference 43260472268.