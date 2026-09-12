A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 88-year-old woman.

Officers were called to an “unexplained death” at an address in Appleford Drive, Abingdon, at around 2.20pm on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said.

Jill Gant, who lived in Appleford Drive, was found dead.

A 36-year-old man, from Abingdon, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin said the force’s thoughts “remain with Jill’s family” and asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

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