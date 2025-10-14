The incident occurred in full view of a large crowd, with footage circulating widely online of a man with his trousers around his ankles urinating on the sacred church building.

The incident happened on Friday morning, while hundreds of faithful and tourists were inside the church. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Italian police have arrested a man who was seen urinating on the Altar of the Confession at St. Peter’s Basilica in broad daylight.

The incident occurred in full view of a large crowd, with footage circulating widely online of a man with his trousers around his ankles urinating on the sacred church building. The man, who has not been identified, was quickly removed from the scene by security staff, before being handed over to officers. Read More: King and Queen to meet the new Pope for first time in rescheduled Vatican visit Read More: 'Sacrilegious': Canterbury Cathedral slammed for graffiti-style art of ancient walls

Vatican officials did not immediately issue a statement, though some reports indicated that Pope Leo was informed and "shocked to learn of the news." Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told the Italian news agency ANSA: "This is an episode of a person with a serious mental disability who has been detained by the Vatican Police and then placed at the disposal of the Italian authorities." The Altar of Confession is the sacred space that opens up in front of the main altar of the basilica. It is the focal point of the basilica and a place where the Pope himself frequently says mass. It is situated over St Peter's Tomb and covered by Bernini's canopy and by Michelangelo's dome. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Pope Leo XIV is reported to have been "shocked" by the footage but has not officially commented on the incident. Picture: Getty