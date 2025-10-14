Man arrested after urinating on the main altar at St. Peter’s Basilica
The incident occurred in full view of a large crowd, with footage circulating widely online of a man with his trousers around his ankles urinating on the sacred church building.
Italian police have arrested a man who was seen urinating on the Altar of the Confession at St. Peter’s Basilica in broad daylight.
The man, who has not been identified, was quickly removed from the scene by security staff, before being handed over to officers.
Vatican officials did not immediately issue a statement, though some reports indicated that Pope Leo was informed and "shocked to learn of the news."
Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told the Italian news agency ANSA: "This is an episode of a person with a serious mental disability who has been detained by the Vatican Police and then placed at the disposal of the Italian authorities."
The Altar of Confession is the sacred space that opens up in front of the main altar of the basilica.
It is the focal point of the basilica and a place where the Pope himself frequently says mass. It is situated over St Peter's Tomb and covered by Bernini's canopy and by Michelangelo's dome.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is not the first time this year that a vandal has attacked the altar from which the pope says Mass.
In February, a man desecrated the altar by climbing on top of it and throwing ritual candelabra to the ground.
In June 2023, a Polish man approached the high altar in the basilica, undressed and then mounted it. Photos posted online showed the words “Save children of Ukraine” written in marker on his back.
These rare but serious acts are considered violations of the site’s holiness. When this occurs, public worship is suspended until a specific rite is performed to restore the sanctity of the church.
The Vatican has responded to previous incidents by increasing security in the basilica.