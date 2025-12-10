Chilling moment man tells arsonist 'kick the door in' before 'catastrophic' fire that killed woman and three children
Bryonie Gawith and her three young children - aged nine, five and 22 months - died after Sharaz Ali lit a blaze inside their house
A woman whose sister and her three children were killed in a “catastrophic” house fire started by her vengeful former partner has said their “futures were stolen” and that “even with justice, nothing will ever make this right”.
Sharaz Ali, 40, was found guilty of murdering his former partner's sister Bryonie Gawith and her three young children - aged nine, five and 22 months - by lighting a blaze inside their house.
Doncaster Crown Court heard the fire was a botched revenge attack on Bryonie's sister Antonia Gawith, who was staying there after ending their relationship. Ali was also found guilty of attempting to murder Antonia.
Footage released by West Yorkshire Police shows Ali and convicted arsonist Calum Sunderland, 26, approaching the door of the house on Westbury Road, Bradford, in the early hours of August 21 last year.
Ali can be seen holding a bottle of vodka while Sunderland is holding a seven-litre canister of petrol.
The footage shows Ali saying: "Kick the door in Calum," before telling him to "kick it in" four times.
Jurors heard Sunderland, who was found guilty of the manslaughter of Bryonie and the three children but cleared of murder, broke the door down before fleeing.
Other CCTV clips released by police show Sunderland at a Shell garage filling the canister with the petrol that Ali would later use to douse Bryonie's home.
Another clip shows Ali buying vodka from the same garage.
CCTV also shows Ali and Sunderland being driven by Mohammed Shabir - who had been due to go on trial with them but died of a heart attack while on remand - to Westbury Road, before Ali and Sunderland get out of the car.