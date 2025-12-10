Bryonie Gawith and her three young children - aged nine, five and 22 months - died after Sharaz Ali lit a blaze inside their house

By Alice Padgett

A woman whose sister and her three children were killed in a “catastrophic” house fire started by her vengeful former partner has said their “futures were stolen” and that “even with justice, nothing will ever make this right”.

Sharaz Ali, 40, was found guilty of murdering his former partner's sister Bryonie Gawith and her three young children - aged nine, five and 22 months - by lighting a blaze inside their house. Doncaster Crown Court heard the fire was a botched revenge attack on Bryonie's sister Antonia Gawith, who was staying there after ending their relationship. Ali was also found guilty of attempting to murder Antonia. Read More: Jealous ex-boyfriend guilty of murdering former partners sister and her three children after setting fire to their home

Callum Sunderland (left) and Sharaz Ali at the house before the fire. Picture: PA

Footage released by West Yorkshire Police shows Ali and convicted arsonist Calum Sunderland, 26, approaching the door of the house on Westbury Road, Bradford, in the early hours of August 21 last year.

Bryonie Gawith and her three children, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months. Picture: PA

Ali can be seen holding a bottle of vodka while Sunderland is holding a seven-litre canister of petrol. The footage shows Ali saying: "Kick the door in Calum," before telling him to "kick it in" four times. Jurors heard Sunderland, who was found guilty of the manslaughter of Bryonie and the three children but cleared of murder, broke the door down before fleeing.

Callum Sunderland who found guilty of manslaughter. Picture: PA

Sharaz Ali, 40, has been found guilty at Doncaster Crown Court of murdering Bryonie Gawith and her three children, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months. Picture: PA