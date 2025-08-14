Police have issued an urgent plea for information after a man was pictured allegedly attacking children at a supermarket.

CCTV footage shared by the force showed a man walking past the store’s tills while pushing what appears to be a pushchair.

Greater Manchester Police took to social media to share an image of the alleged incident, which took place at an Aldi store on King Street in Leigh, Wigan, on August 6.

The force said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following a reported incident at Aldi on King Street, Leigh.

"At 12.50pm on Wednesday 6 August, an incident appears to have occurred whereby a male is alleged to been aggressive and assaulted two children.

"While the children did not receive injuries, the police would like to talk to the two people pictured, as it is believed that they could help with our enquiries.

"If you were in the store and witnessed the incident then please do come forward."