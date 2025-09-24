Liam Hutchinson, 32, who stole more than £100,000 worth of goods from Boots stores across London, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed and banned from every Boots in the country.

Liam Hutchinson, 32, who stole more than £100,000 worth of goods from Boots stores across London, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars and banned from the chain for 10 years. He was also banned from entering Chelsea and Kensington for the next five years. Between May and August this year, the 32-year-old committed 99 shoplifting offences, mostly stealing electrical items and razors. Read more: 'I'd be dead if not for Coleen': Wayne Rooney reveals how wife saved him from alcohol

A Boots Chemists in the King's Road in the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea. Picture: Alamy

The Met Police scoured hundreds of hours of CCTV to bring Hutchinson to justice, interviewing witnesses and Boots staff in the process. Sergeant Jack Vine, from the Met’s Volume Crime Team in central London, who led the investigation, said: “Hutchinson has been targeting Boots stores across Chelsea and Kensington, costing the business a total of £107,000 in lost revenue. “We recognised the impact Hutchinson’s actions were having on the retailer, and through working with staff, we built a strong case of evidence against him, which has been reflected in his sentencing. “This result should act as a warning that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and that we will come down hard on those who show a complete disregard for the law, terrorise retail workers and cost businesses thousands of pounds.” Nicky Harrop, Head of Security, Fraud and Contract Management at Boots, added: “We have been investing significantly in measures that will deter and disrupt criminal activity, stop theft, protect our team members, and support the police with high-quality evidence. “Tackling the growing levels of retail crime is a collaborative effort, so we’re pleased to work alongside the Metropolitan Police to ensure our stores remain a safe and respectful environment for our team members and customers.”

The Met Police scoured hundreds of hours of CCTV to bring Hutchinson to justice, interviewing witnesses and Boots staff in the process. Picture: Met Police