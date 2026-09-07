A man bitten by a dog on a footpath died from complications of a wound on his leg, an inquest opening has heard.

James Judge, 55, died after an incident on the old train line footpath off Blacker Lane in Wakefield on August 15.

Lee Ellis, 55, of Calder Grove, Wakefield, has been charged with manslaughter and being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

On Monday, an inquest into Mr Judge’s death was opened and adjourned.

Acting senior coroner Oliver Longstaff said Mr Judge died in Leeds General Infirmary, where he was taken after the incident, and was identified by his mother.

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