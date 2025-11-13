The incident happened a week after ten people were injured in the Huntingdon knife attacks

The incident reportedly happened on a Great Western Railway service. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A man 'covered in blood' burst inside a train driver's cab in a hijack attempt one week after the Huntingdon stabbings, it has been reported.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the driver's mobile phone while preventing him from escaping and telling him people were trying to kill him. He was eventually able to jump from the empty train and raise the alarm on the carriage in West London, during its journey from Paddington to a depot in Reading, Sky News reports. The intruder reportedly stayed on board, playing with controls and sounding the horn in an apparent bid to start the engine.

The train had departed Paddington Station on its way to Reading. Picture: Alamy

The broadcaster said he was reportedly "covered on blood." The Great Western Railway service was stopped at a red signal after reports of a trespasser on the track, when the driver spotted the man on a camera as he headed through the carriages towards the cab. A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near to Southall railway station, just before midnight on Saturday 8 November, following reports of a trespasser on the tracks acting erratically and threatening a member of railway staff." "Officers attended and a man was detained under the Mental Health Act and remains in hospital."