Man 'covered in blood' attempted to hijack train one week after Huntingdon stabbings
The incident happened a week after ten people were injured in the Huntingdon knife attacks
A man 'covered in blood' burst inside a train driver's cab in a hijack attempt one week after the Huntingdon stabbings, it has been reported.
Listen to this article
The suspect allegedly grabbed the driver's mobile phone while preventing him from escaping and telling him people were trying to kill him.
He was eventually able to jump from the empty train and raise the alarm on the carriage in West London, during its journey from Paddington to a depot in Reading, Sky News reports.
The intruder reportedly stayed on board, playing with controls and sounding the horn in an apparent bid to start the engine.
Read more: BBC apologises to Trump over 'doctored' Panorama footage after President threatened $1bn lawsuit
Read more: More chaos at BBC as Newsnight also accused of 'doctoring' Trump January 6 speech footage
The broadcaster said he was reportedly "covered on blood."
The Great Western Railway service was stopped at a red signal after reports of a trespasser on the track, when the driver spotted the man on a camera as he headed through the carriages towards the cab.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near to Southall railway station, just before midnight on Saturday 8 November, following reports of a trespasser on the tracks acting erratically and threatening a member of railway staff."
"Officers attended and a man was detained under the Mental Health Act and remains in hospital."
The incident occurred exactly a week after ten people were injured in an unrelated knife attack on an LNER service from Doncaster to London King's Cross, which diverted to Huntingdon.
Anthony Williams, 32, of no fixed abode, was charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm, and one count of possession of a bladed article.
A train worker, Samir Zitouni, 48, suffered life-threatening injuries attempting to stop the attacker. It was reported last week the 48-year-old regained consciousness.
Williams was also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on 1 November.