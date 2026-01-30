Mark Anderson reportedly told prison officers he was armed, while having a barbecue fork and pizza cutter in his bag

Luigi Mangione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A man who posed as an FBI agent in a bid to break Luigi Mangione out of jail after turning up to the prison with fake documents.

Mangione, 27, is accused of killing healthcare boss Brian Thompson, of UnitedHealthcare, and is being remanded inside Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York. But on Thursday, it was revealed 36-year-old Mark Anderson allegedly showed up at the prison ordering Mangoine's release. Court documents show that Anderson is accused of pretending to be an officer for the FBI, while claiming to have paperwork "signed by a judge" authorising the release of an inmate, although Mangione is not named on paper. Read more: Judge drops terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione over killing of healthcare CEO Read more: Assassin's chilling three-word message left on bullets used in shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Mangione appearing in Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. Picture: Alamy

According to reports, Anderson is said to have shown a Minnesota driver’s licence and thrown "numerous documents" at the prison officers. He also allegedly told them he was armed and had a barbecue fork and a pizza cutter in his bag, and has been charged with impersonating a federal agent. The alleged failed attempt happened hours after the Manhattan district attorney's office sent a letter urging the judge in Mangione's case, Gregory Carro, to set a trial date of 1 July. He is due to appear in court on Friday for a conference in his federal case, where it is expected to hear soon whether prosecutors can seek the death penalty and whether they can use certain evidence against him.

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024. Picture: NYPD