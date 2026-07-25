Man charged after bomb seized near Irish border
Simon O’Donovan, 44, of Drimnagh, appeared before court in Dublin charged with possession of an explosive substance
A man in his 40's has been charged in connection with a bomb seized near the Irish border.
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Simon O’Donovan, 44, of Drimnagh, appeared before Special Criminal Court in Dublin charged with possession of an explosive substance after a bomb was intercepted near the Irish border.
Gardaí made the arrest in connection with a suspected dissident republican bomb which was intercepted in a car near the Irish border.
Police stopped a vehicle travelling on the N2 near Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Wednesday afternoon and searched it as part of an intelligence-led bust.
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A 25-year-old law student also appeared before court on Friday charged with possession of explosives.
Isobella Perrie Sullivan, of Abbeylands Park in Clane, Co Kildare, was stopped on the N2, where a bag was discovered in the back of her car containing Semtex and a detonator, Trim District Court heard.
Gavin Booth, defending, said she had been asked to take a bag to the north, and was not aware of what was in it.
Perrie Sullivan has been granted bail but remains in custody ahead of a further bail hearing on Monday.
The bail conditions include a 15,000-euro independent surety, that she surrenders her passport, that she stays at an address approved by gardaí with a curfew of 9pm to 7am, that she has a mobile phone available 24/7 and that she signs in each day at Naas Garda Station.