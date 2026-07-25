Simon O’Donovan, 44, of Drimnagh, appeared before court in Dublin charged with possession of an explosive substance

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly confirmed an “extremely significant” bomb has been intercepted in a vehicle in transit near the Irish border. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A man in his 40's has been charged in connection with a bomb seized near the Irish border.

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Simon O’Donovan, 44, of Drimnagh, appeared before Special Criminal Court in Dublin charged with possession of an explosive substance after a bomb was intercepted near the Irish border. Gardaí made the arrest in connection with a suspected dissident republican bomb which was intercepted in a car near the Irish border. Police stopped a vehicle travelling on the N2 near Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Wednesday afternoon and searched it as part of an intelligence-led bust. Read more: Fifteen arrested as anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters clash in Glasgow Read more: One person killed and several injured after vehicle drives into Berlin’s pride parade, police say

Isobella Perrie Sullivan was photographed getting into a car after the court hearing. Picture: Alamy