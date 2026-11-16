The wreckage of the white car that was hit, leaving two people dead. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a collision between a car being pursued by police and another vehicle left two people dead.

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A chase began at 12.44am on Sunday after a blue BMW 123D failed to stop for a police vehicle in Gelderd Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said. The BMW then collided with a white Volkswagen Scirocco, which was turning into Gelderd Road from Lowfields Road. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 22-year-old man from York, died at the scene and a passenger in the same car, a 23-year-old woman, also from York, was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later, the force said. On Monday, officers said Leigh Ross, 39, of Prospect Place, Harrogate, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Read more: Brexit 'has not worked', Burnham to say as PM pushes for 'win-win' deal with EU Read more: 'Cut national insurance for under-25s to help tackle Neets crisis,' major review to say

The driver and passenger in the white car both died. Picture: PA

Ross has also been charged with two counts of causing death by driving while disqualified, two counts of causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed or uninsured, failing to stop for police, and aggravated vehicle taking. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The force said two boys, aged 16 and 17, and a 16-year-old girl, who were also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation the incident, have now been released on bail pending further inquiries. They were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Leigh Ross, 39, of Prospect Place, Harrogate, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: PA