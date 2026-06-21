Police Scotland said on Saturday a white Scottish man had been arrested.

Counter terror police are investigating a string of violent suspected anti-Muslim attacks across Edinburgh. Picture: Social Media

By Poppy Jacobs

A 36-year old man has been charged by police in connection to a spate of attacks thought to be motivated by "anti-Muslim hatred", according to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Counter-terrorism officers were brought in to investigate the attacks across Edinburgh on Friday which left five people injured. Police Scotland said on Saturday a white Scottish man had been arrested. Writing late on Saturday night, the force said: “A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of incidents which took place in Edinburgh on Friday, 19 June, 2026. “A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, and the individual will appear at court in due course.” Read more: King to become first head of state to reveal personal tax bill in bid to show transparency over royal finances Read more: Nine Bedford train crash victims fight for life as 100 injured and driver killed

Counter-terrorism officers were brought in to investigate the attacks across Edinburgh on Friday which left five people injured. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Sir Keir earlier posted on X, linking to an image of a bare-chested man carrying a large weapon, saying: “Absolutely appalling. No one should face violence on our streets. “The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this – he will face the full force of the law. “My thoughts are with those who are injured and I thank the police and the emergency services for their response.” Other footage posted online included a bare-chested white man roaming the streets of Edinburgh with a large weapon and another clip seems to show a man battering the door of a pizzeria. Police closed off Leith Walk on Friday evening as the incidents unfolded and another video appeared to show a topless man on the ground shouting that he is “protecting the country” as he is held by an officer. The incident was also condemned by Scottish First Minister John Swinney, who wrote on X: “I am deeply concerned by these incidents. “There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country. I met community groups last week to assure them of the strong support of the Government.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “horrified” by the violence, echoing concerns that it appeared “to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred”,. Picture: Alamy