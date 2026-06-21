Man charged over spate of ‘anti-Muslim’ attacks in Edinburgh
Police Scotland said on Saturday a white Scottish man had been arrested.
A 36-year old man has been charged by police in connection to a spate of attacks thought to be motivated by "anti-Muslim hatred", according to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
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Counter-terrorism officers were brought in to investigate the attacks across Edinburgh on Friday which left five people injured.
Police Scotland said on Saturday a white Scottish man had been arrested.
Writing late on Saturday night, the force said: “A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of incidents which took place in Edinburgh on Friday, 19 June, 2026.
“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, and the individual will appear at court in due course.”
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Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Sir Keir earlier posted on X, linking to an image of a bare-chested man carrying a large weapon, saying: “Absolutely appalling. No one should face violence on our streets.
“The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this – he will face the full force of the law.
“My thoughts are with those who are injured and I thank the police and the emergency services for their response.”
Other footage posted online included a bare-chested white man roaming the streets of Edinburgh with a large weapon and another clip seems to show a man battering the door of a pizzeria.
Police closed off Leith Walk on Friday evening as the incidents unfolded and another video appeared to show a topless man on the ground shouting that he is “protecting the country” as he is held by an officer.
The incident was also condemned by Scottish First Minister John Swinney, who wrote on X: “I am deeply concerned by these incidents.
“There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country. I met community groups last week to assure them of the strong support of the Government.”
Officers were called to a report of an incident in the Sighthill area of the city, where two men were injured, at around 8.50pm on Friday.
This was then followed by a series of reports around retailers across the west and north of the city.
The force said that during this period three other men were allegedly attacked in the Telford Road and Leith Walk area.
Police said that five men – two aged 22, and others aged 24, 27, and 39 – sustained a range of injuries.
Three needed hospital treatment, although none of the injuries are life-threatening.
Several of the victims are Muslim, according to the Muslim Engagement and Development (Mend) organisation.
Police said a 36-year-old man was detained at around 9.30pm on Friday.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “horrified” by the violence, echoing concerns that it appeared “to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred”, while Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton said it was a “shocking” and her thoughts are with those who were injured and most directly affected.
Ms Mahmood said she was “grateful” to the police and emergency services for their “bravery in apprehending the suspect and for their speedy response in attending to the victims”.
She added: “There is no place for hatred and violence against Muslims. I know it is not who we are as a country.”
Chris Murray, the Labour MP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh, said he has been in touch with Ms Mahmood and mosques in the area to ensure they had security in place.
The Police Scotland force are now working with Counter Terrorism Policing and under the direction of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
A Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has also been set up to encourage members of the public to submit information directly to officers, with police appealing to anyone with information that could assist with inquiries to upload it using an online form.