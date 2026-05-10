Man, 34, charged after three people targeted in anti-Semitic attack in north London
A 34-year-old man has been charged with religiously aggravated assault following an antisemitic incident in north London, the Metropolitan Police have said.
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Dylan Ossei, of Lyndhurst Drive in Hornchurch, is also charged with religiously aggravated harassment and threatening behaviour after he allegedly assaulted members of the Jewish community on Southbury Road, Enfield, in the early hours of Saturday.
Three victims – two men aged 58 and 26, and a 53-year-old woman – sustained injuries that did not require further medical treatment, the Met Police said on Sunday.
“The Met has made it abundantly clear that we treat reports of alleged antisemitic hate crime with the utmost seriousness and diligence, as demonstrated by the swift arrest and charge following this incident,” Detective Superintendent Marco Bardetti, who oversees policing in Enfield and Haringey, said.
“We will continue working closely with Jewish communities across London to provide reassurance and ensure people feel safe in their daily lives.”
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Patrolling officers were alerted at around 1.20am on Saturday that a man was allegedly harassing, threatening and assaulting Jewish people in Southbury Road.
Ossei, who was arrested on Saturday, was charged with assault, racially or religiously aggravated assault, threatening or abusive behaviour to cause fear or provoke violence, racially or religiously aggravated harassment, and threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday.