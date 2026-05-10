A 34-year-old man has been charged with religiously aggravated assault following an antisemitic incident in north London, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Dylan Ossei, of Lyndhurst Drive in Hornchurch, is also charged with religiously aggravated harassment and threatening behaviour after he allegedly assaulted members of the Jewish community on Southbury Road, Enfield, in the early hours of Saturday.

Three victims – two men aged 58 and 26, and a 53-year-old woman – sustained injuries that did not require further medical treatment, the Met Police said on Sunday.

“The Met has made it abundantly clear that we treat reports of alleged antisemitic hate crime with the utmost seriousness and diligence, as demonstrated by the swift arrest and charge following this incident,” Detective Superintendent Marco Bardetti, who oversees policing in Enfield and Haringey, said.

“We will continue working closely with Jewish communities across London to provide reassurance and ensure people feel safe in their daily lives.”

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