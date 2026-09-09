Man, 31, charged with assisting Russian intelligence services
Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the government "would continue to take whatever action is necessary to defend against the range of threats we face from Russia"
A 31-year-old man has been charged with National Security Act offences following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London.
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Joshua Cammidge was arrested by counter-terrorism officers, supported by Wiltshire Police, at an address in Swindon on Friday.
He was taken to a police station in London, while officers searched a separate address in Swindon.
Cammidge was then further arrested under the National Security Act on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.
The Crown Prosecution Service said he has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service.
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The allegations relate to alleged contact with a representative of the GRU Volunteer Corps, a group said to be controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency.
Cammidge, a British national, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 10 September.
Security Minister Dan Jarvis said: “The police have taken action against a potential threat, and I thank them for the vital work they do every day to keep us safe.
"Whilst it would be inappropriate to comment further on the specifics of this case, I know people will be concerned about recent incidents across Europe, intended to sow fear, create disruption and undermine support for Ukraine.
"They will not succeed.
“We’ll continue to take whatever action is necessary to defend against the range of threats we face from Russia. Anyone attempting to undermine our security will feel the full force of the law.”