A 31-year-old man has been charged with National Security Act offences following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

Joshua Cammidge was arrested by counter-terrorism officers, supported by Wiltshire Police, at an address in Swindon on Friday.

He was taken to a police station in London, while officers searched a separate address in Swindon.

Cammidge was then further arrested under the National Security Act on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The Crown Prosecution Service said he has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Read more: Britain to call veterans back into uniform in huge war mobilisation drill as Russia threat grows

Read more: Russia 'deliberately' channelling migrants towards Europe in bid to 'make trouble', says former MI6 chief