A man has been charged with attempted murder after a councillor was stabbed in Bradford.

Councillor Ibrar Ali is in hospital recovering from serious injuries after he was stabbed on Manse Street in Bradford on Thursday morning.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and on Saturday morning, West Yorkshire Police confirmed he has been charged.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Cllr Ibrar's family said he had been helping council wardens out with community clean-up activities when the attack took place.

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