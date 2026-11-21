Man charged with attempted murder after Bradford councillor seriously injured in stabbing
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A man has been charged with attempted murder after a councillor was stabbed in Bradford.
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Councillor Ibrar Ali is in hospital recovering from serious injuries after he was stabbed on Manse Street in Bradford on Thursday morning.
A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and on Saturday morning, West Yorkshire Police confirmed he has been charged.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Cllr Ibrar's family said he had been helping council wardens out with community clean-up activities when the attack took place.
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Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11:04 am on Thursday morning, where they found a 52-year-old man with serious injuries.
They added that his injuries, while serious, are not life-threatening and that he is being treated in hospital, where he is in a stable condition.
The family statement said Cllr Ibrar was "grateful for the overwhelming kindness shown and hopes to personally thank everyone once he has recovered".
"For now, the family kindly requests privacy and understanding to allow Councillor Ibrar the time and space he needs to rest, heal and recover.
"Please continue to keep him and his family in your duas."