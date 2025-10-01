A man has been charged with attempted murder following a car collision involving three children last month.

Emergency services were called to a three-car collision on the A146 at 8.36pm on Friday on the stretch between Hales and Loddon.

Tancredo Bankhardt, 40, of Great Yarmouth, was arrested at the scene and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Norfolk Police confirmed.

Three children, who were passengers in the blue Astra Bankhardt was driving, were taken to hospital - with two remaining at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Read more: British man 'set US politician on fire' leaving him with 60 percent burns over alleged affair with wife

Read more: Police officer, 24, dies after being hit by car while responding to a crash

Police said they had received a call at 7.40pm, less than an hour before the collision, “raising concerns” for the safety of a man and three children.

Officers attempted to engage with the vehicle, but the crash occurred 56 minutes after the initial call.