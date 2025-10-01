Man charged with attempted murder of three children following car collision
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a car collision involving three children last month.
Emergency services were called to a three-car collision on the A146 at 8.36pm on Friday on the stretch between Hales and Loddon.
Tancredo Bankhardt, 40, of Great Yarmouth, was arrested at the scene and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Norfolk Police confirmed.
Three children, who were passengers in the blue Astra Bankhardt was driving, were taken to hospital - with two remaining at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
Police said they had received a call at 7.40pm, less than an hour before the collision, “raising concerns” for the safety of a man and three children.
Officers attempted to engage with the vehicle, but the crash occurred 56 minutes after the initial call.
The male drivers of the two other cars, a red Honda and a black Audi, were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.
One remains in hospital with serious injuries while the other has since been discharged.
Bankhardt was also treated in hospital before being transferred to a police investigation centre.
He has since been charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, one count of assault, and one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
As police had prior contact before the collision, the force has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is standard procedure.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Norfolk Police.