Man charged after pedestrian killed in ‘hit-and-run’ collision
A man has been charged in connection with a “hit-and-run” in Birmingham that left a man dead and a woman in hospital.
Harinderpal Athwal, 41, from Oldbury, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, causing death by driving while disqualified and uninsured, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to report a road collision, West Midlands Police said.
A driver crashed into two pedestrians on the city’s Soho Road, at the junction near Whitehall Road, shortly before 11.20am on Tuesday and then left the scene, the force said on Wednesday.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 47-year-old woman was taken to hospital with leg injuries.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but the Vauxhall Corsa believed to have been involved was recovered nearby.
Athwal was remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Information about the collision can be given to West Midlands Police by calling 101 quoting incident number 1819 of December 16.