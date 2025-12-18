The incident took place on Soho Road, Birmingham. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been charged in connection with a “hit-and-run” in Birmingham that left a man dead and a woman in hospital.

Harinderpal Athwal, 41, from Oldbury, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, causing death by driving while disqualified and uninsured, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to report a road collision, West Midlands Police said. A driver crashed into two pedestrians on the city’s Soho Road, at the junction near Whitehall Road, shortly before 11.20am on Tuesday and then left the scene, the force said on Wednesday. Read more: Moment Liverpool parade crash driver swears and screams at fans to 'move' as he ploughs into the crowd

