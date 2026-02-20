Man charged after body of elderly woman found in freezer
A man in his 60s has been charged after police discovered the body of an elderly woman in a freezer.
The woman, who was believed to be in her 80s, was found during a search of a property in South Wales.
They attended the house in Porthcawl on Tuesday after welfare concerns were raised.
Following the discovery, Christopher Phillips, 60, was charged with preventing a lawful burial.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police attended an address on Poplar Crescent, Porthcawl at 1:45pm on Tuesday, February 17 after a call concerning the welfare of a woman.
“A woman in her 80s from Porthcawl was found dead within the property.
“Christopher Phillips, 60, from Porthcawl has been charged with preventing a lawful burial. Investigations into the death are on-going.”