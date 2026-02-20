A man in his 60s has been charged after police discovered the body of an elderly woman in a freezer.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 80s, was found during a search of a property in South Wales.

They attended the house in Porthcawl on Tuesday after welfare concerns were raised.

Following the discovery, Christopher Phillips, 60, was charged with preventing a lawful burial.

