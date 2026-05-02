An increased presence from West Midlands Police at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A man has been charged in connection with the events that led to the evacuation of comedian Peter Kay's show at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham last night.

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Omar Majed, 19, has been charged with false communications relating to a bomb hoax. Majed, of Washwood Heath, Birmingham, has been remanded to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on 4 May. The comedian was about 45 minutes into his set at Birmingham's Utilita Arena when it was cut short as police investigated a "potential suspicious bag". An evacuation of the arena was ordered, and following searches, nothing suspicious was found. Read more: Man, 19, arrested after 'bomb hoax' at Peter Kay gig which saw arena evacuated and comedian 'bundled off stage' Read more: Four men injured with one fighting for his life after Brixton shooting

West Midlands Police extra officers and a sniffer dog arrive on scene at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday night. Picture: Alamy