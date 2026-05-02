Man charged after car bomb attack outside police station in Northern Ireland
The 66-year-old was arrested in the Dunmurry area under the Terrorism Act.
A 66-year-old man has been charged with several offences following a car bomb attack in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
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He was arrested in the Dunmurry area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday, April 28.
The suspect will face numerous charges including attempted murder, possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, and possession of articles for use in terrorism and hijacking.
The arrest follows the hijacking of a delivery vehicle in the Twinbrook area of west Belfast last Saturday.
A gas cylinder device was placed inside the boot of the car, and the driver was ordered to take it to Dunmurry police station near Belfast and abandon it, causing police to activate the station’s attack alarm.
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No-one was harmed in the explosion, which happened as local residents, including two babies, were being evacuated.
The suspect is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 2nd May.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The Irish News newspaper quoted dissident republican group the New IRA on Tuesday as claiming responsibility for the attack.
The New IRA is one of several groups opposed to a 1998 peace deal.