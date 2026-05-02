A 66-year-old man has been charged with several offences following a car bomb attack in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

He was arrested in the Dunmurry area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday, April 28.

The suspect will face numerous charges including attempted murder, possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, and possession of articles for use in terrorism and hijacking.

The arrest follows the hijacking of a delivery vehicle in the Twinbrook area of west Belfast last Saturday.

A gas cylinder device was placed inside the boot of the car, and the driver was ordered to take it to Dunmurry police station near Belfast and abandon it, causing police to activate the station’s attack alarm.

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