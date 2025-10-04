Marcus Fakana, 19, from Tottenham, died just three months after receiving a royal pardon

Marcus Fakana. Picture: Detained in Dubai

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 19-year-old boy has been charged after a British teenager, who was jailed in Dubai over a 'holiday romance' with a UK tourist, died in a horror crash while fleeing police.

Marcus Fakana, 19, of Tottenham, north London, died shortly before 1am on Friday following a police pursuit lasting just 60 seconds. On Saturday, police confirmed that the 19-year-old driver has now been charged in connection with a crash. Mr Fakana was confirmed as a passenger in a vehicle that failed to stop for police before being involved in a "road traffic collision with another vehicle," the Metropolitan Police confirmed. His death comes just months after the teenager was freed in Dubai after receiving a royal pardon from Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Mr Fakana was on holiday at a luxury resort when he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl who was one month away from turning 18. The girl's mother is believed to have reported the relationship to authorities following her return to the UK.

UK Protesters march to Downing Street, calling on the UK government to show greater support for Marcus Fakana after he was sentenced to one year in prison in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

In Dubai, sex with anyone under the age of 18 is a criminal offence. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 19-year-old Marcus Fakana, from Tottenham, north London, died in hospital in the early hours of Friday. The force said its officers were attempting to stop a “vehicle of interest” in Pretoria Road, and after a short pursuit police temporarily lost sight of the vehicle. “His next of kin are aware and continue to be supported by specialist officers," the Met confirmed. "They wish for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time. “The driver was arrested close to the scene of the collision has since been charged with multiple offences.”

Protesters march to Downing Street, calling on the UK government to show greater support for Marcus Fakana, who has been sentenced to one year in prison in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday, officers said the force "temporarily lost sight of the vehicle" after pursuing it for around 60 seconds, before spotting the vehicle had been involved in a dramatic smash with another car at The Roundway. Marcus was found seriously injured in the vehicle and received first aid treatment at the scene. He died shortly after in hospital. "Officers provided immediate first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s air ambulance," the Met said in a statement. "The passenger, a man aged 19, had significant injuries. 'He was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of emergency services and medical staff, he died a short time later. His next of kin have been informed."

Justice For Marcus, Protest March and Rally from Parliament Square to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Picture: Alamy