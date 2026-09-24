A man has been charged in connection with an incident that occurred in the English Channel on Tuesday 22 September.

Daniel Thomas, aged 37 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of criminal damage.

He has also been charged with a further offence under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA), for allegedly failing to comply with a notice to disclose a phone PIN number to police.

The charges follow an allegation made to police that damage had been caused to a boat in the Channel whilst an emergency responder was on board.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday 25 September).

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