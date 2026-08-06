Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was found in a derelict building in the Kypseli area of the Greek capital last month.

The suspect, widely reported to be Sharif Ahmadzai (centre), being led out of the Athens Court House. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

A man accused of killing a Scottish aid worker in Athens and disposing of her body has appeared in court charged with homicide with intent.

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The 26-year-old is accused of killing Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, who was discovered by a homeless man inside a suitcase in a derelict building in the Kypseli area of the Greek capital on July 18. Internal Greek reports refer to the suspect by the initials “SA”, but it has been established he is Sharif Ahmadzai, an Afghan boxer who left his home country after being orphaned as a teenager. Ahmadzai arrived at the Court of First Instance in Athens at about 10.40am local time on Thursday, in the back of a grey Hyundai car with blacked-out windows. Ahmadzai’s lawyer Christos Erdas confirmed his client did not speak during Thursday’s hearing, and that he did not submit a plea in relation to any of the three charges he faces. Read more: US wife of Afghan boxer accused of killing Scottish charity worker and dumping her body in a suitcase breaks silence Read more: Family pays tribute to 'beautiful and brave' girl, 9, who died while camping on industrial estate in Scotland - as man, 35, charged

Elisabeth-Jane Ross's body was discovered in a derelict building . Picture: Handout

He was initially detained on illegal weapons possession charges but is now facing a charge of homicide with intent, as well as allegations that he stole more than 10,000 euro (£8,500) from Ms Ross’s bank accounts using her bank cards. Homicide with intent is understood to be equivalent to a murder charge in Scotland. Mr Erdas said further medical evidence is needed before his client will be in a position to tender a plea – including official confirmation of how Ms Ross died. He also said the defence put in a request for Ms Ross’s medical records to be obtained from the UK as part of the case. The judge ordered Ahmadzai to be kept in pre-trial detention in the meantime, ahead of another hearing at a future date. The 26-year-old was then escorted back into the car by masked officers shortly before 2pm, before being driven off the premises. The court complex is located on the city’s Evelpidon Street, a short walk from the derelict building where the charity worker’s body was found. Floral tributes have been placed on the ground next to the structure, with one card containing the words “Elisabeth-Jane Ross. Rest in peace” written in Greek.

A general view of Aiginis Street in the Kypseli neighbourhood of Athens, where the body of Elisabeth-Jane Ross was discovered. Picture: Alamy