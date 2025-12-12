Aalia Mahomed was killed in March in central London

Aalia Mahomed was a Kings College London. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Alex Storey

A man has been charged with causing the death of a student who was killed after being struck by a van in London.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Kings College London campus in Aldwych on March 18 after reports a van had collided with a group of pedestrians. Police attended with the London Ambulance Service but Aalia Mahomed, 20, a student at King's College London, could not be saved. Two more pedestrians, a woman and a man both in their 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries and have since been discharged.

Floral tributes laid at the scene. Picture: Alamy

The driver of the van was arrested at the scene and an investigation launched by the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit. Jackson, 27, of Walton Road, Southampton was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday January 5.