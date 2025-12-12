Man charged with causing death of student, 20, who was hit by van
Aalia Mahomed was killed in March in central London
A man has been charged with causing the death of a student who was killed after being struck by a van in London.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Kings College London campus in Aldwych on March 18 after reports a van had collided with a group of pedestrians.
Police attended with the London Ambulance Service but Aalia Mahomed, 20, a student at King's College London, could not be saved.
Two more pedestrians, a woman and a man both in their 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries and have since been discharged.
The driver of the van was arrested at the scene and an investigation launched by the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.
Jackson, 27, of Walton Road, Southampton was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday January 5.
Ms Mahomed's family paid tribute to her after her death as a "bright, kind and beautiful soul."
During a memorial held earlier this year on what would have been her graduation, Ms Mahomed’s younger brother, Zain Mahomed, unveiled a plaque underneath a cherry blossom planted in her memory.
The plaque read: "In loving memory of our forever shining star, Aalia Mohamed. A beloved daughter, sister, philosopher, physicist and friend. November 4 2004 to March 18 2025."
He called his sister 'amazing,' and said she was "really smart, lovely, funny."
About 40 friends, family members and people from KCL gathered to pay tribute to the student.Her mother, Samira Shafi, was given her honorary degree certificate, awarded posthumously.
The family has launched a campaign to build a high school in Malawi in honour of Ms Mahomed, to be called Be More Aalia.