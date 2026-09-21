A man has been charged with causing the deaths of six people more than two years after a crash.

Christopher Cockell, 50, of Gresford Close, Woolley Grange, has been charged over the fatal collision which occurred in July 2024, West Yorkshire Police said

Four members of the same family, including two children, and a married couple on a motorcycle were killed in the crash on the A61, near the village of Mapplewell, Barnsley.

Shane Roller, 33, his partner Shannen Morgan, 30, and their daughters, Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, died when their Ford Focus car was in collision with the motorbike.

Mr Roller and Ms Morgan had a third daughter who was not in the car.

Their surviving daughter has been described as "bright and resilient", and as having an "infectious smile and a kind heart".

Read more: Crackdown in Middlesbrough: String of suspects held for organised crime, theft and drug offences following series of dawn raids in wake of A66 crash

Read more: 'This one’s for you, mate' Best friend of police officer killed in A66 crash takes his place to complete Great North Run