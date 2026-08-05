A man has been charged in relation to the death of a nine-year-old girl who was found seriously injured on an industrial estate in Scotland.

Police Scotland said that the man and the girl are "known to each other."

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later today.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

Detective Inspector Mike Ness said: "Our thoughts remain with those affected by these events."

The girl, who had been camping in the area with her family, was found injured at Elliot industrial estate in the Angus town of Arbroath at about 12.02am on Monday.

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She was then taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where she died.

Police said other members of the family, who are from West Yorkshire, had been camping in the area.

Lois Speed, who is a councillor for Arbroath East and Lunan, posted on social media, saying the news was “heartbreaking”.

Ms Speed said: “Really just my thoughts are with the little girl and her family, and those closely affected.

“I don’t have much more that I can add or say, other just than express the shock and sympathies with everyone.”

Dawn Reid, who is from Arbroath, went to the industrial estate on Monday to lay flowers.

She said: “We’re quite devastated by the news. Our kids are just not safe anywhere, it’s just heartbreaking.”

She continued: “I just wish them all the best. She’s got a long road ahead of her that poor mum.

“Devastated for her, there’s no need for it.”